Senior D365 Developer at iLaunch

Nov 15, 2022

Our client, a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to employ a Senior D365 Developer to be a part of their dynamic team

  • D365 development and configuration
  • Integration development
  • Create plugins and custom code
  • Support solutions in production

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – relevant IT qualification essential coupled with D365 Developer and Powerplatform certification
  • 4+ years experience in D365 development and configuration
  • Knowledge and skills – Javascript, C#, Database and entity design, MS SQL

