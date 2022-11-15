Senior IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This role is a central point for evaluating, optimising and standardisation of managed services. It focuses on the enablement of the operational teams to effectively deliver on required service levels and the optimisation of the services on a proactive basis.

Job Responsibilities:

Evaluation of On-premises and Cloud Services

Optimising of On-premises and Cloud Services

Standardising service delivery

Operational service delivery enablement

Perform advanced issue analysis and resolution

Address major incident escalations

Conduct service due diligences

Transition services to operational teams

Conduct technical assessments and participate in service improvements

Identify security risk and track until mitigated or resolved

Conduct evaluations on engineers and make growth and training recommendations

Create internal knowledge base articles and issue resolution scripts

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Certifications (Minimum):

AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)

AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)

AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)

AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)

AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)

SOPHOS Engineer

VEEAM Certification

CHECKPOINT Engineer

Experience Required:

10+ years’ experience working in the IT industry

Networking technologies

Database services and technologies

Data centre technologies

Backup technologies

Storage systems

Using the Azure Pricing Calculator

Desired Skills:

azure

az-301

az-900

az-104

cloud services

networking

az-300

az-500

IT support

