Senior IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

This role is a central point for evaluating, optimising and standardisation of managed services. It focuses on the enablement of the operational teams to effectively deliver on required service levels and the optimisation of the services on a proactive basis.
Job Responsibilities:
- Evaluation of On-premises and Cloud Services
- Optimising of On-premises and Cloud Services
- Standardising service delivery
- Operational service delivery enablement
- Perform advanced issue analysis and resolution
- Address major incident escalations
- Conduct service due diligences
- Transition services to operational teams
- Conduct technical assessments and participate in service improvements
- Identify security risk and track until mitigated or resolved
- Conduct evaluations on engineers and make growth and training recommendations
- Create internal knowledge base articles and issue resolution scripts
Academic Qualifications:
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
Certifications (Minimum):
- AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)
- AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)
- AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)
- AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)
- AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)
- SOPHOS Engineer
- VEEAM Certification
- CHECKPOINT Engineer
Experience Required:
- 10+ years’ experience working in the IT industry
- Networking technologies
- Database services and technologies
- Data centre technologies
- Backup technologies
- Storage systems
- Using the Azure Pricing Calculator
Desired Skills:
- azure
- az-301
- az-900
- az-104
- cloud services
- networking
- az-300
- az-500
- IT support