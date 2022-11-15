Senior Java JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An opportunity for a Senior Java Developer to join a multinational organization.

You will be joining a team of IT innovators that work on cutting edge technical solutions within the manufacturing industry. In this role you will form part of the development team responsible for the development and maintenance of applications (front-end and back-end)

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY TODAY!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Java EE

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

JSF

Angular

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ55621 which is a long-term contract position offering between R540 and R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java EE

EJB (Back-end)

JSF

JavaScript

Git

Bitbucket

Jira

Confluence

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

