Be part of an ever developing IT Field today
Job & Company description
Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented SQL Server DBA
The main purpose as a Software Tester is to Develop and execute software test plans in order to identify software problems and their causes.
Required Minium Education/Training
Grade 12 & IT related certificate
Diploma in any field of IT would be an added advantage
SASTQB and ISTQB certified
SQL Experience
Debt collection experience
Analytical Experience
Required Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years working experience in an IT testing environment.
MS Office with Visio.
Ms Project will be an added advantage.
Knowledge of the System Development Life cycle.
3 – 5 years SQL working experience in an IT testing environment.
5 years plus experience in user system support
Technical skills
MS Office
Visio
Ms Project
IT testing
System Development Life cycle
if you do not get feedback within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- sql
- sdlc
- visio