Job & Company description

The main purpose as a Software Tester is to Develop and execute software test plans in order to identify software problems and their causes.

Required Minium Education/Training

Grade 12 & IT related certificate

Diploma in any field of IT would be an added advantage

SASTQB and ISTQB certified

SQL Experience

Debt collection experience

Analytical Experience

Required Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years working experience in an IT testing environment.

MS Office with Visio.

Ms Project will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of the System Development Life cycle.

3 – 5 years SQL working experience in an IT testing environment.

5 years plus experience in user system support

Technical skills

MS Office

Visio

Ms Project

IT testing

System Development Life cycle

Desired Skills:

sql

sdlc

visio

