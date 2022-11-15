Software Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Nov 15, 2022

Job & Company description

The main purpose as a Software Tester is to Develop and execute software test plans in order to identify software problems and their causes.
Required Minium Education/Training
Grade 12 & IT related certificate
Diploma in any field of IT would be an added advantage
SASTQB and ISTQB certified
SQL Experience
Debt collection experience
Analytical Experience

Required Minimum Experience
3 – 5 years working experience in an IT testing environment.
MS Office with Visio.
Ms Project will be an added advantage.
Knowledge of the System Development Life cycle.
3 – 5 years SQL working experience in an IT testing environment.
5 years plus experience in user system support

Technical skills
MS Office
Visio
Ms Project
IT testing
System Development Life cycle

Desired Skills:

  • sql
  • sdlc
  • visio

