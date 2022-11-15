Supply Chain Business Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Fourways

Purpose
Reporting to the Head of Supply Chain the Business Solutions Analyst will be responsible for tasks related to the support, testing, business process improvement and projects related to system enablement.
The successful candidate must be a team player and be able to handle stressful and difficult situations. The person must have excellent communication skills and ERP reporting knowledge. The successful individual must be able motivate themselves and inspire the people around them. The individual must exhibit a strong sense of urgency, strong commitment, and work ethics, be able to prioritize tasks and must ensure the delivery of excellent customer service as per timelines. Travel to sites is required from time to time.
Qualifications and experience required
- Degree in Industrial Engineering
- The candidate must have excellent ERP experience
- At least 5 -8 years’ experience.
- Knowledge of the following software will be an advantage but not required: AX D365, Power BI, Excel, SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)
Key responsibilities
- Translate business requirements into system specifications
- Project Management (Implementation and setup of systems & Quality assurance and testing
- Train users
- Business process improvement
- Implementation and setup of system
- Provide input into related ERP Modules
- Assistance with the Development of BI Models
- Assistance with reporting requirements
Skills and Competencies required
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Attention to detail but maintaining a view of the overall solution
- Analytics to identify and understand the problem
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree