Supply Chain Business Solutions Analyst

Purpose

Reporting to the Head of Supply Chain the Business Solutions Analyst will be responsible for tasks related to the support, testing, business process improvement and projects related to system enablement.

The successful candidate must be a team player and be able to handle stressful and difficult situations. The person must have excellent communication skills and ERP reporting knowledge. The successful individual must be able motivate themselves and inspire the people around them. The individual must exhibit a strong sense of urgency, strong commitment, and work ethics, be able to prioritize tasks and must ensure the delivery of excellent customer service as per timelines. Travel to sites is required from time to time.

Qualifications and experience required

Degree in Industrial Engineering

The candidate must have excellent ERP experience

At least 5 -8 years’ experience.

Knowledge of the following software will be an advantage but not required: AX D365, Power BI, Excel, SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)

Key responsibilities

Translate business requirements into system specifications

Project Management (Implementation and setup of systems & Quality assurance and testing

Train users

Business process improvement

Implementation and setup of system

Provide input into related ERP Modules

Assistance with the Development of BI Models

Assistance with reporting requirements

Skills and Competencies required

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Attention to detail but maintaining a view of the overall solution

Analytics to identify and understand the problem

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

