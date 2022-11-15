Systems Analyst at Kwena

The Systems Analyst supports the business by helping them to transform operational objectives into business solutions by gathering, analysing and translating their specific needs into clear, unambiguous business requirements and functional specifications, and ensuring that all end to end requirements of change and projects are met.

This role is dealing with advanced business issues that have medium to high complexity and have not been fully covered by precedents in similar ways.

Job Description and Responsibilities

Translate business needs into high level and detailed business requirements, and work with the Development Team to convert them into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.

Build business cases using modelling tools, cost benefit analysis and impact assessments to support or define cost effective and workable solutions for the business.

Define functional and system specifications and support the user and acceptance testing to ensure that each step has been carried out, the built solution meets budget, quality, and customer need and any implications for the business have been identified and analysed.

Provide project managers with estimates, business cases, planning, and risk identification, problem and issue management to support the design and delivery of projects that implement proposed solutions to agreed time and budget.

Liaise with 3rd party suppliers to create functional specifications and co-ordinate the delivery of their services in line with proposed solutions and project timelines.

Document business requirements, business processes and system requirements including the outputs of formal analysis techniques so that there is an accurate record.

Investigate, research and propose new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.

Education and Experience

Sc / B. Comm / B. Sc Eng – IT related degree or IT related diploma

Skills, Attributes & Other requirements

A good understanding of Prince 2 or similar project methodologies

Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity

Good understanding and experience of business process modelling

Experienced to both Waterfall and Agile development

Proven stakeholder management

Desired Skills:

Prince2

Agile

waterfall

