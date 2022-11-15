Technodyn International places in IFS Partner Awards

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in Sub-Saharan Africa, has been placed third in the 2022 IFS Annual Partner Awards Emerging Market category.

The emerging markets category, for which Technodyn was awarded third place, is a merit-based award that honours partners who have demonstrated exceptional efforts in new business development, thought leadership, and products and services that promote IFS in emerging markets.

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognised in the Emerging Markets award. While we are still a fledgling OEM IFS partner, still, our commitment to the company and its products can be evidenced in the prestige attached to this recognition,” says Heman Kassan, director at Technodyn International.

“As a business, we are energised in our efforts to further drive awareness of IFS by showcasing the sheer power of its solutions to local customers. We are already working with some of South Africa’s largest brands using its technologies to great effect – something we look forward to showing in the future.”

The IFS partner awards recognise partners’ continued dedication to the IFS Partner Program, commitment to excellence in the service(s) delivered to mutual customers, and expertise in leveraging innovation to extend the capabilities of IFS’s solution.

In a recent IFS statement, Merlin Knott, global head: partner and channels at IFS, said: “The aim of the Partner of the Year awards is to commend our partners for their continued commitment to excellence within the global IFS partner ecosystem. What we have seen from the entries we received, and especially the winners we have selected is a spirit of resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges and deliver for customers at that critical Moment of Service.

“That spirit translates into the great results we are achieving on the ground,” added Knott. “So far in 2022, the total number of deals we have conducted involving a partner is up 14% Year on Year (YoY), while we have also completed just under 1000 new certifications. In addition, we have seen the overall number of deals closed Year to Date (YTD) rise by 25% YoY. These figures, and our awards, bear witness to just how important our partner ecosystem is to us.”