1 in 10 women choose crypto as their first investment

Women investors are still bullish on crypto, with 1 in 10 choosing it as their first investment, according to new research from BanklessTimes.com

“Young women, especially Gen Z, opt for crypto as they begin their investment journey,” says Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes. “They are confident in their choices and well-positioned to weather the current market conditions. This confidence in crypto as an investment asset class is encouraging and a sign that the industry has appeal beyond the traditional investor.”

Women are confident in most aspects, and they hold positive energy, Merry says. They are confident that crypto will have a much better future and the crypto industry will further develop. So they are willing to take the risk and invest in it.

Most women (45%) feel financially comfortable and are happy with their investment plan. However, some women lack confidence in their wealth accumulation strategy. There is a vast gulf between the percentage of women confident in their financial situation and those who are not.