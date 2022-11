2X Senior Java Developers

We are looking for 2X Senior Java Developers with a minimum of 6 years experience.

Must have experience in Microservices and Springboot. Experience in Thymeleaf – beneficial.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Microservices

Springboot

6 Years’Expereince

Thymeleaf – beneficial

Learn more/Apply for this position