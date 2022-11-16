Application Developer

A fantastic opportunity has presented itself for an Application Development Team lead.
The individual will be involved in creating programs that will be performing various task in accordance with the business requirements.
Experience required:
- Minimum 7 years’ professional software development experience
- Solid experience in leading application web, GUI, and mobile developers
- Project Management experience
Technologies:
- Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android) would be advantageous
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- HTML5 / mobile technologies
- Silverlight
- Workflow/Business Process
- Net Frameworks
- Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
- Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
- Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices
Duties to be performed but not limited to:
- Provide thought leadership regarding the application of technology to resolve logistics and supply chain challenges (and efficiency improvements in general).
- Leadership and mentoring of development team.
- Interaction with Clients (internal and external) to analyses and specify requirements.
- Design and implementation of new solutions
- Support and enhancement of existing solutions.
- Guidance and adherence to agile software development process.
- Coding standards and quality
- Manage and oversee the roll-out of application and software development strategies and plans to internal clients
- Supervise and control the workflow of the application development area
- Ensure the development and enhancement of IT systems and processes
