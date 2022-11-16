Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A fantastic opportunity has presented itself for an Application Development Team lead.

The individual will be involved in creating programs that will be performing various task in accordance with the business requirements.

Experience required:

Minimum 7 years’ professional software development experience

Solid experience in leading application web, GUI, and mobile developers

Project Management experience

Technologies:

Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android) would be advantageous

SQL Server Reporting Services

HTML5 / mobile technologies

Silverlight

Workflow/Business Process

Net Frameworks

Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.

Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)

Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices

Duties to be performed but not limited to:

Provide thought leadership regarding the application of technology to resolve logistics and supply chain challenges (and efficiency improvements in general).

Leadership and mentoring of development team.

Interaction with Clients (internal and external) to analyses and specify requirements.

Design and implementation of new solutions

Support and enhancement of existing solutions.

Guidance and adherence to agile software development process.

Coding standards and quality

Manage and oversee the roll-out of application and software development strategies and plans to internal clients

Supervise and control the workflow of the application development area

Ensure the development and enhancement of IT systems and processes

We’re here to change the game…..Shoot for amazing

Let’s get those applications rolling

Desired Skills:

Agile Development

Object-oriented programming

Test Driven Development

