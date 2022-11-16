Application Developer II at Salvage Management and Disposals – Gauteng Centurion

The Developer is responsible for the development, design and implementation of new or modified software products. The role must liaise with all role players in the IT Delivery teams to ensure software projects meet requirements.

Key deliverables and outputs

Modify software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Perform unit and system testing and validation procedures.

Perform software programming and documentation development in accordance with organisational standards.

Work with all role players in the IT Delivery teams on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

Assist with the planning for the installation of new systems or modifications of an existing system.

Actively participate in IT Delivery development meetings.

Assist with peer reviews of Junior Developers’ code.

Internal customers

End users

IT Delivery team members

External stakeholders

External technical support

Desired Skills:

Good knowledge of IT technologies and programming languages

preferably those in use by the organisation –

Good understanding of system functionality at enterprise sub-system level

databases and data relationships. –

Excellent understanding of the software development lifecycle

development practices and methodologies. –

Good understanding of Agile and DevOps practices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Motor

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SMD is one of South Africa’s leading vehicle management and sales companies. Whether you are looking for an innovative partner to assist you in the collection, processing, storage and sale of your vehicles, or you’re a private individual, or dealer, looking to buy or sell a vehicle, SMD has the answer for you. SMD has a nationwide network of auction and sales centres, and sells thousands of vehicles to the public every month.

Learn more/Apply for this position