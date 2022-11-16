Business Intelligence Developer at Salvage Management and Disposals

The Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence interfaces. Those include query tools, data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modeling tools.

Key deliverables and outputs

Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.

Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.

Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.

Generate and deliver quality reports to customers.

Perform new report generation and report enhancement based on change requests.

Assist with maintaining the Business Intelligence platforms.

Follow business intelligence models to design, develop and generate both standard and ad hoc reports.

Conduct troubleshooting on own Business Intelligence models.

Internal customers

Heads of IT Delivery

IT and digital leadership team and staff

Business operations teams

External stakeholders

External customers

IT Service providers

Desired Skills:

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies –

Knowledge of scripting languages –

Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries –

Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure

including data integration tools

ETL/ELT processes

data formatting and warehouse architecture –

Good knowledge of databases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Motor

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SMD is one of South Africa’s leading vehicle management and sales companies. Whether you are looking for an innovative partner to assist you in the collection, processing, storage and sale of your vehicles, or you’re a private individual, or dealer, looking to buy or sell a vehicle, SMD has the answer for you. SMD has a nationwide network of auction and sales centres, and sells thousands of vehicles to the public every month.

