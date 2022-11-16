Business Systems Analyst at Talanos Cybersecurity

Talanos Cybersecurity is a Managed Security Service Provider with clients in the financial services and IT sectors. We are a global team of security professionals and engineers committed to helping organisations of all sizes prepare, protect, detect and respond in the face of growing cybersecurity threats.

Having implemented several world class identity platforms, we are looking for a capable Business and Systems Analyst, who will be the vital link between our information technology capability and our business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of the analytical, build, testing and deployment tasks within our managed services and project implementations. Ultimately, you should be able to translate our internal and external clients’ needs into new high quality IT systems under the direction of a Programme Manager. We have adopted a hybrid working model where staff are generally allowed to work remotely and flexibly from home unless required by our customers to attend the occasional face-to-face meeting. We still make sure however that we get together regularly to have fun as a team and enjoy a day out.

Our Hiring Process

Technical Evaluation – Should your experience and qualifications match, you will be invited to complete a video based technical evaluation of your abilities as a Business Systems Analyst

Interview – Chat to get to know each other which would include some technical overview questions

Credit and fraud checks – as we work with Financial and sensitive information

Final Interview – this is to have an open discussion on expectations and if an offer is to be made

Identification of functional and non-functional business and system requirements from stakeholders to feed into the development lifecycle.

Perform quality assurance and triage evolving business requirements having the confidence to challenge change requests where necessary.

Creating and maintaining accurate solution and process design documentation that meets the requirements of operational teams and the needs of the delivery team.

Managing system incidents through to resolution with internal and external support domain.

Improving system quality by ensuring that we deliver the right changes at the right time, first time and every time.

Coordinating with users to plan and execute User Acceptance Testing.

Train users on the new operation systems and provide support.

Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met by prioritising requirements based on high-value achievable goals.

Preparation of communications and presentations regarding system enhancements and/or alternatives.

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or related field

Proven experience in eliciting and clearly documenting requirements

Self-motivated with the ability to work to agreed deadlines

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills

Experience in analysing data to draw business-relevant conclusions and in data visualisation techniques and tools

Previous experience in Business / Systems Analysis or Quality Assurance

Ability to communicate with customers with a wide range of technical skills

Excellent analytical skills and a good problem-solving attitude

Dedicated to providing quality solutions and to getting things “Right First Time”

Advanced MS Excel skills and a good understanding of relational databases

Knowledge of Identity Governance and Access Management systems and concepts advantageous

Flexitime

Work From Home

Continuous Training & Development

Part of an International Team

Regular Company Events

