C++ / Java Developer

This person will take responsibility for design, development, and integration of terrain related functionality in most of the software applications developed by the company. The person will work in a team of software developers and report to the software manager.

Responsibilities:

Develop software and software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi or other identified languages will be an advantage.

Do database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

System testing and implementation.

Design software and software modifications using common standards.

Mentoring in programming and domain knowledge.

Client liaison.

Encourage and create possibilities that benefit the company and employee’s long- term development.

Technical documentation.

Verify solution development against development.

Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.

Requirements:

Must have an in-depth knowledge of software engineering processes.

Must have a good working knowledge of software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi knowledge will be an advantage.

Must have a good working knowledge of database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

Must have a good working knowledge of system testing and implementation.

Must have a good knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems.

Must have a good knowledge of the systems and products developed for the SANDF.

Must be good in writing, reading and speaking in English.

Qualifications:

An applicable University degree or similar qualification.

Personal attributes required:

Positive thinking and a committed team member.

Result oriented and is able to make decisions and follow them through.

Have a genuine interest in the care of individuals and the development of the team’s potential.

Extremely adaptive to changes and willing to take new initiatives.

Must be very professional in own values and the company values.

Representations skills for the division both internally and externally.

Must be able to handle and solve conflicts between individuals in the team.

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

Java

Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

