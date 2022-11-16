ERP Senior Business Analyst and Trainer – Gauteng Rivonia

Job Function Summary
They are looking for someone with general all-round experience in Business Analysis and strong ERP training [URL Removed] position is ideally suited to a senior level person who has strong documentation skills, as well as an excellent command of the English language. You will be required to check documentation produced by other team [URL Removed] experience is a key requirement. A core competency is the ability to train ERP modules to groups of up to 15 users.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attends and conducts the Requirements Analysis interviews which are held for the purposes of discovery
- Pays close attention to the customer’s specific requirements, ensuring they have extensive knowledge and a good understanding of these at the end of the process
- Documents the requirements together with the envisioned ‘mapping’ of the customers’ requirements to the Company System, thereby bringing them together
- Identifies the gaps, if any, which fall between the standard Company offering and the customer requirement. Documents and seeks workarounds or custom solutions for these
- Checks the documentation produced by other team members where required
- Attends meetings to discuss and tweak findings
- Obtains sign off of all areas pertaining to the business area from the customer
- Assists in the building of the system, according to customers’ requirements
- Provides formal ‘class room’ training on the areas of responsibility, to groups of up to fifteen students at a time
- Is involved in importing the data for their modules into the system
- Is responsible for ensuring that the imported data is correct
- Performs ‘hand-holding’ assistance during go-live, which is “on the job” user assistance
- Is required to perform smaller projects from time to time, at sites who may be implementing new modules of the Company System
- Will be required to work with an application development team and project manager to test any customisations or enhancements
Minimum Requirements
- Completed Bachelor’s Degree or College Diploma in Commerce or Business Administration and/or +/- 5 years equivalent work experience in the business environment
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience implementing and supporting core operational modules of an Enterprise Resource Planning system
- Some understanding of ERP Software fundamentals and tools
- Knowledge of common best practise for the relevant functions
- Direct hands-on experience in ERP implementations
- Contactable references from previous Employers
Advantages
- Qualified ERP Business Consultant
- Experience with both new implementations and support of existing clients
- Proven data analysis, data verification and problem-solving abilities (for data conversions specification, testing, balancing and verification)
- Project management experience
Desired Skills:
- ERP Implementing
- ERP software fundamentals and tools
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client who is based in Sandton, is looking to expand their team with driven individuals that have experience in ERP implementation projects. You will be exposed to numerous different business environments and be expected to interact with various levels of business. If you are looking to work with a team of highly motivated professionals, are a capable and motivated ERP Business Analyst, with excellent training skills, then this is for you.