ERP Senior Business Analyst and Trainer

Job Function Summary

They are looking for someone with general all-round experience in Business Analysis and strong ERP training [URL Removed] position is ideally suited to a senior level person who has strong documentation skills, as well as an excellent command of the English language. You will be required to check documentation produced by other team [URL Removed] experience is a key requirement. A core competency is the ability to train ERP modules to groups of up to 15 users.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attends and conducts the Requirements Analysis interviews which are held for the purposes of discovery

Pays close attention to the customer’s specific requirements, ensuring they have extensive knowledge and a good understanding of these at the end of the process

Documents the requirements together with the envisioned ‘mapping’ of the customers’ requirements to the Company System, thereby bringing them together

Identifies the gaps, if any, which fall between the standard Company offering and the customer requirement. Documents and seeks workarounds or custom solutions for these

Checks the documentation produced by other team members where required

Attends meetings to discuss and tweak findings

Obtains sign off of all areas pertaining to the business area from the customer

Assists in the building of the system, according to customers’ requirements

Provides formal ‘class room’ training on the areas of responsibility, to groups of up to fifteen students at a time

Is involved in importing the data for their modules into the system

Is responsible for ensuring that the imported data is correct

Performs ‘hand-holding’ assistance during go-live, which is “on the job” user assistance

Is required to perform smaller projects from time to time, at sites who may be implementing new modules of the Company System

Will be required to work with an application development team and project manager to test any customisations or enhancements

Minimum Requirements

Completed Bachelor’s Degree or College Diploma in Commerce or Business Administration and/or +/- 5 years equivalent work experience in the business environment

Minimum of 10 years’ experience implementing and supporting core operational modules of an Enterprise Resource Planning system

Some understanding of ERP Software fundamentals and tools

Knowledge of common best practise for the relevant functions

Direct hands-on experience in ERP implementations

Contactable references from previous Employers

Advantages

Qualified ERP Business Consultant

Experience with both new implementations and support of existing clients

Proven data analysis, data verification and problem-solving abilities (for data conversions specification, testing, balancing and verification)

Project management experience

Desired Skills:

ERP Implementing

ERP software fundamentals and tools

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client who is based in Sandton, is looking to expand their team with driven individuals that have experience in ERP implementation projects. You will be exposed to numerous different business environments and be expected to interact with various levels of business. If you are looking to work with a team of highly motivated professionals, are a capable and motivated ERP Business Analyst, with excellent training skills, then this is for you.

