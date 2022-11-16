Front End Developer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

FRONTEND SOFTWARE ENGINEER

WORK FROM HOME

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree

South African Citizen

5 years’ front end development experience

Preference given to candidates from the healthcare industry or other high availability real time systems

2 – 3 years’ experience in React, React Hooks, TypeScript, Redux and Styled Components

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

front end

react

