Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A well-established company is recruiting for a
FRONTEND SOFTWARE ENGINEER
WORK FROM HOME
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations
Requirements:
- Bachelor Degree
- South African Citizen
- 5 years’ front end development experience
- Preference given to candidates from the healthcare industry or other high availability real time systems
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in React, React Hooks, TypeScript, Redux and Styled Components
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- front end
- react