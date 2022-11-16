Full Stack C# Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A well-established Engineering firm seeks the coding talents of a solutions-driven Full Stack C# Developer who will be responsible for the build, unit/system testing and implementation of corporate software development projects and related integrations. The typical required deliverables are web applications with a strong focus on front end development. The ideal candidate must be able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team. You will require a suitable Degree/Diploma with 3+ years’ solid C#, JavaScript and/or TypeScript experience. Other tech tools should include [URL Removed] MSSQL, HTML5 and have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Related Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years solid C# experience in production environments with web services back ends.

3+ Years solid JavaScript and/or TypeScript experience.

Solid HTML 5/JavaScript production experience.

Experience using [URL Removed] or Node.js.

Experience working with MSSQL.

Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

Advantageous –

Experience in Silverlight/WCF.

Azure experience.

Office development experience.

Experience with the Journey Apps platform.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.

Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.

Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks with great attention to detail.

Reliable, determined, hardworking.

COMMENTS:

