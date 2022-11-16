A Fully remote role (within South Africa ) for Intermediate and Senior Full Stack Mobile Developers. A sharp learning curve on offer for a global player in their field and an opportunity for you to find your tribe. Apply now.
About the role: You will be upgrading ‘next-gen’ mobile apps and all the infrastructure that goes with it. You will also leverage technology advancements in this space to create a new suite of mobile apps to replace the existing suites.
Requirements: (3 years plus)
- C#
- Xamarin
- RESTful API’s
- .NET core
- MS SQL
- Angular JS
- AWS Cloud (Advantageous)
- MVVM ( Advantageous)
If your tech stack comes close to this, please do apply !!!
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angularjs
- Typescript
- Xamarin
- Mobile Developer
- Full Stack Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- pension
- Group life and more!