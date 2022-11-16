Integration Test Analyst

Nov 16, 2022

12 months extendable contract

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in software testing.
  • 5 to 8 years experienced in conducting System Integration Testing (SIT) and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on UAT preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).
  • Limited knowledge of software development.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Integration
  • Automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

