IT Engineer – 2nd Line Support (Italian) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a 2nd line IT Support engineer with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Call Management

Working to SLAs

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1 st and 2 nd line Desktop Support.

and 2 line Desktop Support. A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

Good communication skills and fluent in Italian language verbally and written

Work environment:

Working from Home

Physical demands:

Working from home

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position