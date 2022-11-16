IT Engineer – 2nd Line Support (Italian) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 16, 2022

We are looking for a 2nd line IT Support engineer with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

  • A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

  • Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL Foundation

  • Microsoft 365

  • Azure

  • AD

  • Soft skills certificates

  • Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

  • Call Management

  • Working to SLAs

  • Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.

  • A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

  • Remote Incident Resolution

  • Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

  • Building strong relationships with customers.

  • The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

  • Good communication skills and fluent in Italian language verbally and written

Work environment:

  • Working from Home

Physical demands:

  • Working from home

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

