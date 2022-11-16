IT Systems Administrator at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Cape Town

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint an IT Systems Administrator who will be responsible for the effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of the systems hardware, software and related infrastructure. Provide second-line support to IT Systems Support Technicians.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of the IT infrastructure of the lab

As a member of the divisional support team, assist in general system administration tasks (Linux/Unix/Windows server etc

support)

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of hardware, network and server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

3-5 years

NQF 6/ND Information Technology or similar qualification with 3 years experience or A+/ N+/ Sec+/ MCSE/ CCNA,/LPIC1/ RHCSA or similar with 5 years experience

Experience:

3 – 5 years experience in all aspects of professional systems administration in a Linux/Unix environment (preferably in a scientific/academic environment, with some Microsoft Windows Server and services exposure as well)

Knowledge:

Working knowledge in scripting (Bash/Python)Working knowledge administering Linux (Debian-based/Redhat-based) systemsWorking knowledge administering virtualization and email systems in a production environmentWorking knowledge of open-source software deployment, configuration and troubleshooting

Working knowledge of Storage technologies (SAN, NAS, SMB, NFS, iSCSI, LTO, etc

)Working knowledge of Email technologies (IMAP, SMTP, Zimbra, Microsoft Exchange, Google Workspace, Exim, Postfix, Cyrus, Mailman, Kolab, Roundcube, etc

)

Working knowledge of Cloud, Virtualization and Containerization Technologies (Public cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, QEMU, KVM, Hyper-V, ESXi, OpenStack, etc

)

Working knowledge of Computing Hardware (Servers, RAM, disks, add-in cards, cabling, etc

)

Working knowledge of Identity Management technologies (Active Directory, OpenLDAP, Shibboleth, ADFS, etc

)

Working knowledge of Software (Operating systems, software packages, repositories, etc

)

Working knowledge of Networking technologies (Routing, switching, LAN, WAN, WLAN, TCP/IP Stack, VPN, DNS, DHCP etc

)

Working knowledge in Monitoring technologies (Nagios, Zabbix, etc

)

Working knowledge in IT Service Management technologies (OTRS, RT, Freshdesk, Zendesk, etc

)

Working knowledge in Web Services technologies (NGINX, Apache HTTPD, IIS, Apache Tomcat, etc

)

Working knowledge in Cybersecurity technologies (OpenVAS, ufw, firewalld, SSL/TLS, encryption, etc

)

Working knowledge of Standards, Frameworks and Policies (ITIL4, NIST, POPI Act, etc

)

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter, advancing the understanding of condensed matter, impacting the societal need through provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

