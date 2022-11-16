Junior Front End Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 16, 2022

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop user-friendly web pages, using markup languages like HTML.
  • Optimize applications for maximum speed and design mobile-based features.
  • Develop quality mockups and prototypes.
  • Design, code and maintain the company’s website.
  • Work together with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.
  • Write functional requirement documents and guides.
  • Collect feedback from users and build solutions based on this data.
  • Assist back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.
  • Maintain brand consistency.
  • Keep in touch with latest trends in web development

Qualifications and Experience

  • 3+ years’ experience of working on a Front-end Developer position.
  • Significant experience with markup languages, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.
  • Excellent understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and
    deployment).
  • Good understanding of layout aesthetics and SEO principles.
  • Knowledge of browser testing and debugging.
  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills with an ability to perform well in a dynamic
    environment.

About The Employer:

Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, acquired by recognized leaders in the internet services industry.

They’re seeking a motivated Front-End Developer to join a fun, fast-paced and rewarding team.

