Lead Product Engineer – Java Development – Gauteng Sandton

We are presently sourcing for a Lead Product Engineer – Java Development. This is a 6 Month Contract based role – open to renewal based on budgets. If you are intersted in this role, please read below and apply.

Min 5-6 years’ development experience

The critical skills you need : Java8, j2EE,EJB,Hiberante, postgres DB, agile.

The systems you need them to work on : MicroServices (XTMS)

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design pa erns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational databases

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker or orchestrators like Kubernetes, Java 8,

Databases (PostgreSQL)

Jira

Confluence

GitHub

Springboot

Maven

Junit

Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR

Middleware) with high-quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability resilience

Apply general design pa erns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring suppor ng CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to mul -site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scrip ng e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all application development development process to Group Architecture Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project program teams (when required) to plan manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring ongoing opmtization, and maintenance on applications

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position