We are presently sourcing for a Lead Product Engineer – Java Development. This is a 6 Month Contract based role – open to renewal based on budgets. If you are intersted in this role, please read below and apply.
- Min 5-6 years’ development experience
- The critical skills you need : Java8, j2EE,EJB,Hiberante, postgres DB, agile.
- The systems you need them to work on : MicroServices (XTMS)
- Experience working in an agile environment
- Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design pa erns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational databases
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
- Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
- Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker or orchestrators like Kubernetes, Java 8,
- Databases (PostgreSQL)
- Jira
- Confluence
- GitHub
- Springboot
- Maven
- Junit
- Messaging (MQ / Kafka)
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR
- Middleware) with high-quality solutions
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
- Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
- Ensure designs solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability resilience
- Apply general design pa erns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
- Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring suppor ng CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to mul -site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)
- Use configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scrip ng e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
- Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
- Align all application development development process to Group Architecture Infrastructure guidelines
- Provide input into project program teams (when required) to plan manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
- Conduct reviews, performance monitoring ongoing opmtization, and maintenance on applications
- Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management