PHP Developer at Universal Healthcare

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The successful applicant will primarily be responsible for the enhancement and day-to-day changes of the Universal core healthcare applications and be involved in new development for project related work.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.
- Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.
- Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.
- Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.
- Test and develop software for client applications.
- Create documentation for software [URL Removed] AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science (or similar)
- 5+ years’ experience in a similar role.
- Strong knowledge of PHP coding, web-based application development and integration
- Systems documentation
- Technical Skill requirements:
- Linux (Centox versions)
- PHP
- PostgreSQL
- Apache
- jQuery
- WordPress integration
WORK REQUIREMENTS: The position is based in Sunninghill on a hybrid basis.
THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:
- Foster diversity in the workplace;
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- WordPress
- PostgreSQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Annual Bonus