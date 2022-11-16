PHP Developer at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The successful applicant will primarily be responsible for the enhancement and day-to-day changes of the Universal core healthcare applications and be involved in new development for project related work.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.

Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.

Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.

Test and develop software for client applications.

Create documentation for software [URL Removed] AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science (or similar)

5+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Strong knowledge of PHP coding, web-based application development and integration

Systems documentation

Technical Skill requirements:

Linux (Centox versions)

PHP

PostgreSQL

Apache

jQuery

WordPress integration

WORK REQUIREMENTS: The position is based in Sunninghill on a hybrid basis.

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Annual Bonus

