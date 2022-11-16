PHP Developer at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

Nov 16, 2022

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The successful applicant will primarily be responsible for the enhancement and day-to-day changes of the Universal core healthcare applications and be involved in new development for project related work.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.
  • Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.
  • Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.
  • Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.
  • Test and develop software for client applications.
  • Create documentation for software
  • Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science (or similar)
  • 5+ years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Strong knowledge of PHP coding, web-based application development and integration
  • Systems documentation
  • Technical Skill requirements:
  • Linux (Centox versions)
  • PHP
  • PostgreSQL
  • Apache
  • jQuery
  • WordPress integration

WORK REQUIREMENTS: The position is based in Sunninghill on a hybrid basis.

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:

  • Foster diversity in the workplace;
  • Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • WordPress
  • PostgreSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Annual Bonus

