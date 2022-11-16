QA Test Analyst

We are looking for a Test Analyst who will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using ALM Quality Center or Octane on a 6 month contract. The primary focus will be on testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables. Intermediate level experience in app and web testing is required.

Minimum Requirements

– Working experience in software testing.

Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Able to self-manage and work remotely

Good communication skills in English

Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 1 years experience in testing.

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous

NB: This is for a 6 Month contract only, it is highly likely that the project will be extended. Contract will also be extended if all goes well

Desired Skills:

ISEB

ISTQB

QA

MANUAL TESTER

TEST ANALYST

Software Testing

Manual Testing

ISTQB Certified

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

