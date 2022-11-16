QA Test Analyst

We are looking for a Test Analyst who will be responsible for testing multi-platform apps for iOS, Android and the web using ALM Quality Center or Octane on a 6 month contract. The primary focus will be on testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables. Intermediate level experience in app and web testing is required.
Minimum Requirements
– Working experience in software testing.
- Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
- Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
- Able to self-manage and work remotely
- Good communication skills in English
- Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology
- Min of 1 years experience in testing.
- Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous
NB: This is for a 6 Month contract only, it is highly likely that the project will be extended. Contract will also be extended if all goes well
Desired Skills:
- ISEB
- ISTQB
- QA
- MANUAL TESTER
- TEST ANALYST
- Software Testing
- Manual Testing
- ISTQB Certified
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma