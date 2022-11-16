Robotic coding software for schools launched in SA

Sangari Education has launched CoderZ, STEM robotic learning software for pupils from six years and older and used by Amazon for its Future Engineer competition that attracts hundreds of thousands of students worldwide.

CoderZ is an online learning environment similar to gaming software that can be accessed from anywhere in the world for programming real and virtual robots.

“The platform enables students to acquire computational thinking, problem solving and creativity skills, together with coding and STEM learning, all via a flexible and scalable virtual robotic coding solution,” says Bez Sangari, MD of Sangari Education.

“CoderZ leverages technology to maximise the four Cs of education: Critical thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Communication. It is built on these principles to strengthen STEM learning for preparing today’s pupils for tomorrow’s careers. The role of STEM and computer science will be pivotal for students when the future job market.”

Sangari believes that STEM and Computer Science education are essential for the future and should be universally available to all students.

“CoderZ as a platform makes it easy for all students to learn and for educators to teach, without prior coding experience, using robots to bring the subject matter to life and a state-of-the-art training solutions for Industry 4.0. By augmenting skills training, introducing new areas of study specific to Industry 4.0 and integrating these into comprehensive programmes, children of six years upwards to high school can be introduced to advanced industry 4.0 training.”

He says the installation of CoderZ is simple. No expensive equipment is needed and learning is self-paced. Tools, guides and progress tracking are provided for teachers and parents. “The majority of educators interviewed said they would recommend CoderZ for teaching computer science and STEM the gamified way.”

Sangari Education plans to implement the Amazon CoderZ Competition in South Africa in which students from all over the world participate.

You can see the CoderZ tutorial at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi8bawz93vc