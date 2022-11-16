Salesforce Solution Architect at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Location : JHB

Technical Skill Set :

Salesforce Marketing,

Sales and Service Clouds Experience

Preferably experienced on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Skills and Qualification Requirements:

Salesforce Sales Cloud Certified

Certified Salesforce Administrator

Good understanding of SFDC functionality with an emphasis on Telecom related objects in the Sales Cloud

Good understanding of salesforce data structures, objects, SOQL, data access tools like developer workbench, data loader etc.

Prior experience in software project implementations related to Salesforce within a complex heterogeneous environment.

Roles and Responsibilities :

Provide guidance and strategy on Salesforce solutions for both product layout for multilayer product sets/bundles/features as well as promos.

Provide guidance on best practices and domain expertise.

Experience with product configuration, authoring plans, Define Rules, distinguish rules between child products and offers.

Provide guidance on best practices and domain expertise.

Be recognized as a functional expert in Salesforce Marketing, Sales and Service domains.

Assess business process needs and identify technical capabilities needed.

Guide technical team to deliver a flexible and scalable solution.

Communicate with senior management across product management, sales operations, pricing operations, legal, and order management functions.

Assist technical leads in perform hands-on solution design, solution architecture, architecture roadmaps, prototyping, proof-of-concepts, and development tasks as required in support of current and new projects.

Participate in pre-sales activities and internal initiatives as required

Privacy Notice:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

