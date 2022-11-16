We are looking for a Scrum Master that has experience and proven track in managing projects within an Agile Custom Development and Integration environment. The successful Scrum Master will be responsible for owning the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in demanding customer environments.
The successful candidate must have minimum 5 years’ experience in
- Scrum and/or SAFE Certified
- At least 4 years’ experience in as a Scrum Master
- Must have experience working within a Custom Development Environment/Project
- Experience in leading complex teams
12 Month Contract
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- SAFe
- Custom Development Environment
- Project
- Team Leading