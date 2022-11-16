SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
Key Performance Areas
Database Application Development and Scripts
- Interpret and compile technical design documentation
- Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
- Design Databases
- Perform Data Management
- Perform Database mirroring /replication
- Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements
System Analysis and Design
- Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
- Provide Business and Systems analysis functions
- Write functional technical design documents
- Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
Database Administration
- Provide support for Database Administration tasks
- Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime
- Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance
- Perform regular maintenance and backup including monitoring disk space and maintaining database dictionaries
Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes
- Develop, design and deliver the processes required to support the various Business Units.
- Ensure that appropriate service levels and quality standards are maintained.
- Ensure compliance to ICT Governance, SDLC, Project Management and Change Control standards and procedures.
- Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests.
- Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.
- Determine the dependencies with other modules /systems and the applicable impact of changes proposed.
Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application.
- Provide second line support on Help Desk calls pertaining to function.
- Prioritise response in terms of the levels of severity.
Role Based Training
- Develop and maintain Role Based Training documentation for all business roles using SAP Business Warehouse.
- Ensure availability of training courses, facilitators and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year.
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Critical Competencies
- Database application development and scripting
- Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- Database Security
Additional Requirements
- Extended hours as and when required
- Travel as and when required
Desired Skills:
- • Database Security
- • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- Data Warehouse Concepts