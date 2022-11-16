SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

Key Performance Areas

Database Application Development and Scripts



Interpret and compile technical design documentation

Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.

Design Databases

Perform Data Management

Perform Database mirroring /replication

Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements

System Analysis and Design



Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

Provide Business and Systems analysis functions

Write functional technical design documents

Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Database Administration



Provide support for Database Administration tasks

Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime

Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance

Perform regular maintenance and backup including monitoring disk space and maintaining database dictionaries

Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes

Develop, design and deliver the processes required to support the various Business Units.

Ensure that appropriate service levels and quality standards are maintained.

Ensure compliance to ICT Governance, SDLC, Project Management and Change Control standards and procedures.

Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests.

Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.

Determine the dependencies with other modules /systems and the applicable impact of changes proposed.

Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application.



Provide second line support on Help Desk calls pertaining to function.

Prioritise response in terms of the levels of severity.

Role Based Training

Develop and maintain Role Based Training documentation for all business roles using SAP Business Warehouse.

Ensure availability of training courses, facilitators and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year.

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

National Diploma in IT

3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)

3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement

3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies

Database application development and scripting

Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

ETL Tools and embedded SQL

Database Security

Additional Requirements

Extended hours as and when required

Travel as and when required

Desired Skills:

• Database Security

• ETL Tools and embedded SQL

Data Warehouse Concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position