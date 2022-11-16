SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 16, 2022

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
Key Performance Areas

Database Application Development and Scripts

  • Interpret and compile technical design documentation
  • Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
  • Design Databases
  • Perform Data Management
  • Perform Database mirroring /replication
  • Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements

System Analysis and Design

  • Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
  • Provide Business and Systems analysis functions
  • Write functional technical design documents
  • Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
  • Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Database Administration

  • Provide support for Database Administration tasks
  • Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime
  • Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance
  • Perform regular maintenance and backup including monitoring disk space and maintaining database dictionaries

Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes

  • Develop, design and deliver the processes required to support the various Business Units.
  • Ensure that appropriate service levels and quality standards are maintained.
  • Ensure compliance to ICT Governance, SDLC, Project Management and Change Control standards and procedures.
  • Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests.
  • Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.
  • Determine the dependencies with other modules /systems and the applicable impact of changes proposed.

Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application.

  • Provide second line support on Help Desk calls pertaining to function.
  • Prioritise response in terms of the levels of severity.

Role Based Training

  • Develop and maintain Role Based Training documentation for all business roles using SAP Business Warehouse.
  • Ensure availability of training courses, facilitators and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year.

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • National Diploma in IT
  • 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
  • 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
  • 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
  • 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies

  • Database application development and scripting
  • Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • Database Security

Additional Requirements

  • Extended hours as and when required
  • Travel as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • • Database Security
  • • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • Data Warehouse Concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *