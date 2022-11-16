Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Description:

Must have had experience on one or more Identity Access Management (IAM) project implementation

Familiar with development and deployment of provisioning & deprovisioning workflows, entitlement cycles, and role-based access controls and self-service Identity management, based on business requirements.

Proven analytical, evaluative and problem-solving capabilities

Ability to track and report on deliverables according to IAM project deadlines, established service levels, and other needs

Must have a good working understanding of Identity & Access Management solutioning and Domain consolidation experience

Responsibilities:- Develop full scale project plans leading the planning, baselining, execution and reporting- Facilitate the definition of project scope, milestones, goals and deliverables adhering to established IT governance model- Plan and schedule project timelines (activities, tasks, dependencies and resource allocation)- Assemble and coordinate project staff – Track project deliverables using appropriate tools- Manage, mitigate and report project risks and issues- Collaborate effectively with the program management office and program leadership- Monitor and accurately report on progress of the project to all stakeholders- Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions- Manage, control and implement project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs as required – re-baselining when approved

Qualifications: – Demonstrate Project Management experience on system deployments with multiple clients and third-party project team members.- Candidate must have completed at least 10-15 years of continuous project management practice in the Information technology space, preferably with large, complex, program development and integration efforts.- Candidate must have implemented full scale project plans leading the planning, base lining, execution and reporting of up to three cyber security projects (background in Security operations is highly preferred since the role is for a Security implementation)- Proven track record of delivering IT projects that involve cross-functional teams and/or matrix organizations with responsibility for budget, scope and schedule.- Hands on experience managing project risk, cost, schedule, quality, testing, communications, procurement and organizational change management.- Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with other project managers involving interdependent projects on large programs.- Proficiency in Microsoft Project software and SharePoint.- Technical architecture/infrastructure knowledge and experience, including experience with multiple hardware/software platforms and operating systems.- Hands on experience managing policy, processes and procedures implementation.- Must have substantial experience in Software/systems integration and development lifecycle.- Ability to lead diverse teams of subject matter experts with varying levels of project experience. – A bachelor’s degree and current PMI certification (PMP) are required

Desired Skills:

IAM

IT GOVERNANCE

Identity & Access Management

Security

PMP

PMI

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Single Identity Project Manager is responsible for coordinating and managing a portfolio of projects that will enable the transition to single sign-on. You’ll have experience in identity management systems, integration technologies, and identity federation solutions. The Single Identity Project Manager reports directly to the Chief Information Officer (CIO).

