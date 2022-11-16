Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 16, 2022

We are recruiting 2X Senior Java Developers for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.

This is a 12-months contract.

Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience required:

  • At least 6 years of experience in Java Development

  • Experience in Microservices and Springboot

  • Experience in Thymeleaf – beneficial

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., Java Spring, Docker, Springboot, and Microservices.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, estimates, and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Provide project governance with regard to coding standards and design principles.

  • scoping, expectation management, architecture, and design.

  • Mentoring other developers.

  • Research, develop and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.

  • Building custom user interfaces using proprietary XML language.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

