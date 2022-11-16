Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting 2X Senior Java Developers for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.

This is a 12-months contract.

Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Experience required:

At least 6 years of experience in Java Development

Experience in Microservices and Springboot

Experience in Thymeleaf – beneficial

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., Java Spring, Docker, Springboot, and Microservices.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, estimates, and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Provide project governance with regard to coding standards and design principles.

scoping, expectation management, architecture, and design.

Mentoring other developers.

Research, develop and apply new technologies.

Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.

Building custom user interfaces using proprietary XML language.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position