Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting 2X Senior Java Developers for a hybrid opportunity in Gauteng.
This is a 12-months contract.
Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma
Experience required:
- At least 6 years of experience in Java Development
- Experience in Microservices and Springboot
- Experience in Thymeleaf – beneficial
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., Java Spring, Docker, Springboot, and Microservices.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regard to project plans, issues, estimates, and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Provide project governance with regard to coding standards and design principles.
- scoping, expectation management, architecture, and design.
- Mentoring other developers.
- Research, develop and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom microservices and APIs and integration as well as their consumption.
- Building custom user interfaces using proprietary XML language.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML