Senior Network Security Engineer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, integrate, and support a variety of technical security solutions as the next Senior Network Security Engineer sought by a Durbanville Specialist IT Service Provider. You will also support Information Security projects through technical products, controls and architectural design, identify gaps in existing security architecture while also participating in user onboarding and offboarding, BYOD, IOT and mobile device management. The ideal candidate will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar field, related technical or security industry certification such as MS Security, AWS/Azure Security, CCNP Security, PCNSE) preferred, 4+ years network infrastructure architecture and configuration, 3+ years Information Security, DNS, DHCP, firewalls, load balancing, IPS, routing/switching; excellent understanding of TCP/IP and packet analysis, VMware, AWS, Azure.

DUTIES:

Design, integrate, and support a variety of technical security solutions.

Maintain a working knowledge of third-party security products and services.

Consult on IT projects to recommend appropriate security controls and develop requirements for technical security solutions.

Implement Information Security technical controls and solutions, ensuring system scalability, security, performance, and reliability.

Support Information Security projects and operational processes through technical products, controls, and architectural design.

Measure technical control effectiveness and identify gaps in existing security architecture.

Work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams and businesses to ensure implementations are successful and processes are optimized.

Design and support a variety of Information Security products (e.g., endpoint protection, network security, vulnerability management, data encryption, DLP, SIEM, multi-factor authentication, identity and access management, disaster recovery).

Engage with vendors to evaluate security solutions against organizational requirements.

Examine network, server, and application logs to determine trends and identify security incidents.

User onboarding and offboarding, BYOD, IOT, and mobile device management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Related technical or security industry certification (e.g., MS Security, AWS/Azure Security, CCNP Security, PCNSE) preferred.

4+ Years of network infrastructure architecture and configuration.

3+ Years of direct Information Security experience.

Systems Administration/Architecture experience.

Hands-on experience with Palo Alto Firewalls and Panorama management.

Preferred Skills –

A foundational understanding of IT infrastructure and life-cycle support.

Hands-on experience engineering and administrating a variety of security solutions.

Strong end-to-end network flow experience. You should understand how traffic gets in and out of company’s network.

Understanding of TLS, specifically how it relates to Encryption/Decryption of data in transit, SSL/HTTPS certificate key infrastructure, IPSec and SSL VPNs.

Must have extensive knowledge on fundamental networking concepts of DNS, DHCP, firewalls, load balancing, IPS, routing/switching; excellent understanding of TCP/IP and packet analysis.

Experience deploying security solutions in virtual environments such as VMware, AWS, Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Interpersonal and collaborative skills.

The ability to communicate Information Security and risk-related concepts to technical and non-technical audiences at various levels within the organisation.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Technical Expertise: Demonstrate depth of knowledge and skill in a technical area.

Forward-thinking: Anticipate the implications and consequences of situations and take appropriate action to be prepared for possible contingencies.

Fostering Innovation: Develop, sponsor, or support the introduction of new and improved methods, products, procedures, or technologies.

Building Collaborative Relationships: Develop, maintain, and strengthen partnerships with others inside or outside the organization who can provide information, assistance, and support.

Organization and Planning: Plan, organise, schedule, and budget in an efficient, productive manner. Focus on key priorities and get these done.

Thoroughness: Ensure that one’s own and others’ work and information are complete and accurate; carefully preparing for meetings and presentations; follow up with others to ensure that agreements and commitments have been fulfilled.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Network

Security

Learn more/Apply for this position