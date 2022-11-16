Senior Network & Systems Engineer (AWS) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAN, organise and support IT operations to ensure stability of the corporate IT infrastructure as your strong technical ability as a Senior Network & Systems Engineer is sought by a Durbanville Specialist IT Service Provider. Working closely with the Cloud, Security, Network, and Applications team, you will help develop, maintain, install, support, and optimize key functional areas, particularly network infrastructure, server infrastructure, Microsoft enterprise, cloud services, and data communications. You will also schedule and direct activities to resolve system problems in a timely and accurate fashion. The ideal candidate will need a 4-year Degree/Diploma in Computer Science and/or 6-8 years’ work experience managing and delivering infrastructure design and operational excellence and hands-on experience in troubleshooting software, network, and hardware. You must be proficient with AWS, VMware, Linux, PRTG, Cacti, SolarWinds, Manage Engine, AWS Workloads, Route53, S3.

DUTIES:

Operational Management –

Establish and maintain network performance to the highest standard.

Plan, setup and install Cisco Catalyst and Cisco Meraki Switches and Access Points.

Inter-VLAN Routing, BGP, IPSec etc.

Know and understand Wireless Protocols and Security for best and most secure deployments.

Troubleshoot network problems using a variety of tools.

Establish networking environment by designing system configurations and setup and installing Network equipment in a precise, efficient and effective way.

Documentation and knowledge sharing of all aspects of Network and System design and implementations.

Systematic approach to troubleshooting network performance and outages and scheduling upgrades.

Collaborate with Network & Security Architects on network and security optimization.

Secure network system by establishing and enforcing policies and defining and monitoring access.

Update/Maintaining of all Windows/Linux servers and network equipment.

Manage, maintain and support Active Directory On-prem and Cloud.

Virtualization in the Cloud.

Setup, maintain and manage VMware.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

4-Year university Degree or College Diploma in the field of Computer Science and/or 6-8 years equivalent work experience.

Certifications in MS Operating Systems and Cisco networking preferred.

Certifications in Azure, AWS, Microsoft365, Security.

Experience/Skills –

6-8 Years’ experience managing and delivering infrastructure design and operational excellence.

Exceptional knowledge of service and application delivery, as well as successful service level agreement accomplishments.

Extensive experience with VMware and converged infrastructures.

Hands-on experience in troubleshooting software, network, and hardware.

Knowledge of current protocols and standards.

Application support experience with MS Exchange, SQL, SharePoint, Azure, AWS, and Office365 suite.

Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange and Exchange Online in a hybrid deployment.

Microsoft Intune.

Azure Active Directory and features therein.

Security.

Networking (Routing, Switching and Wireless).

Windows and Linux Operating Systems.

Active Directory.

Cisco & Cisco Meraki Switches and Access Points.

Palo Alto Firewalls.

Enterprise MDM (Intune).

Microsoft Teams Administration.

Windows Automation.

Group Policies.

Server Hardware, UPS, Fiber, Storage.

Backups, e.g., Druva.

Network Monitoring, e.g., PRTG, Cacti, SolarWinds, Manage Engine.

AWS Workloads, Route53, S3.

Group Policies, Windows Security, Linux Security, Windows Printer Management, Linux Printer Management (CUPS) and general Windows and Linux Administration.

Familiar with Microsoft 365 and all aspects thereof.

Ability to perform general Mathematical calculations for the purpose of creating needs assessments, budgets, and so on.

Demonstrated Personnel/Project Management skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to make sound and logical judgments.

Good understanding of the organisation’s goals and objectives.

Strong interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills.

Able to conduct research into issues and products as required.

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and make sound decisions in emergency situations.

Able to present ideas in a user-friendly language.

Highly self-motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail.

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Strong customer service orientation.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

