Senior Power BI Developer LWBI at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Nov 16, 2022

A company based in Pretoria CBD is looking for a Power BI Developerto join their team in a contracting role for 12 months, with 180 hours required per month. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Closing application date: 21 November 2022

Contractor requirements:

  • Own Laptop & Own internet at home
  • Own vehicle
  • Clear Criminal & Credit record
  • Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs
  • Building Analysis Services reporting models.
  • Created star schemas in the repository.
  • Developing visual reports, dashboards, and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.
  • Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, and KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
  • Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges to appropriate users thus facilitating efficient web use in a large environment.
  • Connecting to data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business Intelligence
  • Develop and maintain documentation (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification, and test documentation)
  • Able to implement row-level security on data and understand application security layer models in Power BI.
  • Proficient in making DAX queries on Power BI desktop.
  • Expertise in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.
  • Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.
  • Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse standards.
  • Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
  • Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
  • Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for the completion of those tasks and actions
  • Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
  • Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
  • Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
  • Develop training manuals, and training plans and present training courses to support new solution implementations
  • Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree
  • Power BI Certified

Role-specific knowledge:

  • The request for vendors to source and supply a Senior Microsoft Power BI developer to perform development work in the Business Intelligence (BI) solutions projects
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
  • Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
  • Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
  • Dimensional data modeling experience
  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
  • Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos, etc.)
  • Essbase experience would be advantageous
  • Working knowledge of Qlikview, SAS
  • Experience working in an agile development environment.
  • Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
  • Working knowledge of Python and/or R

