Senior Power BI Developer LWBI at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A company based in Pretoria CBD is looking for a Power BI Developerto join their team in a contracting role for 12 months, with 180 hours required per month. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Closing application date: 21 November 2022

Contractor requirements:

Own Laptop & Own internet at home

Own vehicle

Clear Criminal & Credit record

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs

Building Analysis Services reporting models.

Created star schemas in the repository.

Developing visual reports, dashboards, and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.

Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, and KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements

Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges to appropriate users thus facilitating efficient web use in a large environment.

Connecting to data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business Intelligence

Develop and maintain documentation (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification, and test documentation)

Able to implement row-level security on data and understand application security layer models in Power BI.

Proficient in making DAX queries on Power BI desktop.

Expertise in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.

Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse standards.

Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology

Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed

Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for the completion of those tasks and actions

Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements

Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes

Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects

Develop training manuals, and training plans and present training courses to support new solution implementations

Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Power BI Certified

Role-specific knowledge:

The request for vendors to source and supply a Senior Microsoft Power BI developer to perform development work in the Business Intelligence (BI) solutions projects

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset .

Must have experience in the Kimball methodology

Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

Dimensional data modeling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos, etc.)

Essbase experience would be advantageous

Working knowledge of Qlikview, SAS

Experience working in an agile development environment.

Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage

Working knowledge of Python and/or R

