Senior Power BI Developer LWBI at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A company based in Pretoria CBD is looking for a Power BI Developerto join their team in a contracting role for 12 months, with 180 hours required per month. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Closing application date: 21 November 2022
Contractor requirements:
- Own Laptop & Own internet at home
- Own vehicle
- Clear Criminal & Credit record
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs
- Building Analysis Services reporting models.
- Created star schemas in the repository.
- Developing visual reports, dashboards, and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop.
- Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, and KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
- Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges to appropriate users thus facilitating efficient web use in a large environment.
- Connecting to data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business Intelligence
- Develop and maintain documentation (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification, and test documentation)
- Able to implement row-level security on data and understand application security layer models in Power BI.
- Proficient in making DAX queries on Power BI desktop.
- Expertise in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.
- Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.
- Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse standards.
- Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
- Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
- Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for the completion of those tasks and actions
- Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
- Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
- Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
- Develop training manuals, and training plans and present training courses to support new solution implementations
- Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- Power BI Certified
Role-specific knowledge:
- The request for vendors to source and supply a Senior Microsoft Power BI developer to perform development work in the Business Intelligence (BI) solutions projects
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Dimensional data modeling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos, etc.)
- Essbase experience would be advantageous
- Working knowledge of Qlikview, SAS
- Experience working in an agile development environment.
- Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
- Working knowledge of Python and/or R