Senior Python Backend Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My client is looking for a Senior Back End Engineer in Python to build and maintain mobile
applications for most of their exciting projects. You will be required to work closely with the rest of
the talented team to reach the companies and clients objectives by using your exceptional skills to
craft beautiful code.
This is a fully remote role. Offices located in Cape Town.
The Senior Back End Engineer will be responsible for building and maintaining the back end code of
projects.
Experience and Skills required:
6+ years coding experience
Python development experience
Degree or Diploma in IT
Key Areas:
Writing software in line with industry standards & design patterns
Debugging software for optimum functioning
Maintaining software & related repositories and databases
Managing projects
Keeping current with the development environment