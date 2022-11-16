Senior SQL Developer

A leading, listed Financial and Business Services Business is recruiting a Senior SQL Developer to join their team.

8+ years SQL experience required

The Senior SQL Developer will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Microsoft SQL Server Certification or higher

Diploma or degree in line with job requirements will count highly in favor

8 years or more SQL development experience

SQL Server 2008 – 2017 experience

Experience in SsRs and SSIS

Experience in SQL programming and an in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL

Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions

The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required

Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs

Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol), sFTP, FTPs

The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously

The ability to automate procedures

Business Acumen

Quality Assurance

Attention to detail

Planning & Prioritizing skills

Problem solving & analytical skills

Results and deadline driven

Resilience

Team-player

Multi – tasking

Mentoring other team members

Responsibilities:

Research & Design

Researching system implications and solutions

Researching latest technologies and methodologies

Code profiling

Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing code:

Develop SQL Scripts

Stored Procedures

Functions

ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes

Code automation

Testing:

Test SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement.

Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness

Efficient Testing, Minimum Errors and Bug Free

Implementation:

Deploy and Integrate SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load)

Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping

Documentation:

Complete change controls

Documenting of SQL processes

Desired Skills:

SQL

SsRs

SSIS

Learn more/Apply for this position