Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 16, 2022

A leading, listed Financial and Business Services Business is recruiting a Senior SQL Developer to join their team.
8+ years SQL experience required
The Senior SQL Developer will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Microsoft SQL Server Certification or higher
  • Diploma or degree in line with job requirements will count highly in favor
  • 8 years or more SQL development experience
  • SQL Server 2008 – 2017 experience
  • Experience in SsRs and SSIS
  • Experience in SQL programming and an in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL
  • Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
  • The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required
  • Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs
  • Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol), sFTP, FTPs
  • The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously
  • The ability to automate procedures
  • Business Acumen
  • Quality Assurance
  • Attention to detail
  • Planning & Prioritizing skills
  • Problem solving & analytical skills
  • Results and deadline driven
  • Resilience
  • Team-player
  • Multi – tasking
  • Mentoring other team members

Responsibilities:

Research & Design

  • Researching system implications and solutions
  • Researching latest technologies and methodologies
  • Code profiling
  • Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing code:

  • Develop SQL Scripts
  • Stored Procedures
  • Functions
  • ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes
  • Code automation

Testing:

  • Test SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement.
  • Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness
  • Efficient Testing, Minimum Errors and Bug Free

Implementation:

  • Deploy and Integrate SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load)
  • Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping

Documentation:

  • Complete change controls
  • Documenting of SQL processes

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SsRs
  • SSIS

