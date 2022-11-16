Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading, listed Financial and Business Services Business is recruiting a Senior SQL Developer to join their team.
8+ years SQL experience required
The Senior SQL Developer will be responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Microsoft SQL Server Certification or higher
- Diploma or degree in line with job requirements will count highly in favor
- 8 years or more SQL development experience
- SQL Server 2008 – 2017 experience
- Experience in SsRs and SSIS
- Experience in SQL programming and an in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL
- Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
- The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required
- Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs
- Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol), sFTP, FTPs
- The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously
- The ability to automate procedures
- Business Acumen
- Quality Assurance
- Attention to detail
- Planning & Prioritizing skills
- Problem solving & analytical skills
- Results and deadline driven
- Resilience
- Team-player
- Multi – tasking
- Mentoring other team members
Responsibilities:
Research & Design
- Researching system implications and solutions
- Researching latest technologies and methodologies
- Code profiling
- Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
Developing code:
- Develop SQL Scripts
- Stored Procedures
- Functions
- ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes
- Code automation
Testing:
- Test SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement.
- Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness
- Efficient Testing, Minimum Errors and Bug Free
Implementation:
- Deploy and Integrate SQL Scripts, Stored Procedures, Functions and ETL (Extract, Transform & Load)
- Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping
Documentation:
- Complete change controls
- Documenting of SQL processes
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SsRs
- SSIS