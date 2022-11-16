Snr and Intermediate SQL developer – Gauteng Hyde Park

Responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains

Required Minimum Education / Training

3-5 years SQL development experience – Intermediate.

5 – 8 years or more SQL development experience – Senior

SQL Server 2008-2017 experience.

Required Minimum Work Experience

Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)

Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL

Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions

The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required.

Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs

Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) advantageous.(Senior requirement – FTP, SFTP, FTPs) The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously.

The ability to automate procedures

Technical Competencies required

Business Acumen

Quality Assurance

Attention to detail

Planning and prioritizing skills

Problem solving and analytical skills

Key Performance Areas

Research and design

Researching system implications and solutions

researching latest technologies aand methodologies

code profiling

Providing input to the Business Analyst egarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements – Senio Requirement

Developing Code

Develop SQL Scripts

Stored Procedures

Functions

ETL(Extract, Transform & Load) processes

Code automation

Testing

Test SQl Scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement

Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness

Efficient testing, minimum errors and bug free

Implementation

Deploy and intergrate SQL scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load)

Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping

Documentation

Complete change controls

Documentation of SQL processes

Desired Skills:

Results Driven

resilliant

team player

Multi-tasking

Mentoring

Attention to detail

Planning

problem solving skills.

Analytical

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

