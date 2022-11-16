Snr and Intermediate SQL developer

Responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains
Required Minimum Education / Training
- 3-5 years SQL development experience – Intermediate.
- 5 – 8 years or more SQL development experience – Senior
- SQL Server 2008-2017 experience.
Required Minimum Work Experience
- Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)
- Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL
- Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
- The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required.
- Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs
- Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) advantageous.(Senior requirement – FTP, SFTP, FTPs) The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously.
- The ability to automate procedures
Technical Competencies required
- Business Acumen
- Quality Assurance
- Attention to detail
- Planning and prioritizing skills
- Problem solving and analytical skills
Key Performance Areas
Research and design
- Researching system implications and solutions
- researching latest technologies aand methodologies
- code profiling
- Providing input to the Business Analyst egarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements – Senio Requirement
Developing Code
- Develop SQL Scripts
- Stored Procedures
- Functions
- ETL(Extract, Transform & Load) processes
- Code automation
Testing
- Test SQl Scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement
- Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness
- Efficient testing, minimum errors and bug free
Implementation
-
Deploy and intergrate SQL scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load)
-
Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping
Documentation
- Complete change controls
- Documentation of SQL processes
Desired Skills:
- Results Driven
- resilliant
- team player
- Multi-tasking
- Mentoring
- Attention to detail
- Planning
- problem solving skills.
- Analytical
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric