Snr and Intermediate SQL developer

Nov 16, 2022

Responsible for both new and existing technology projects within the supply chains

Required Minimum Education / Training

  • 3-5 years SQL development experience – Intermediate.
  • 5 – 8 years or more SQL development experience – Senior
  • SQL Server 2008-2017 experience.

Required Minimum Work Experience

  • 3 – 5 years SQL development experience – intermediate
  • 5 – 8 years or more SQL development experience – Senior
  • SQL Server 2008 – 2017 experience
  • Experience in SsRs and (SSIS – for senior requirement)
  • Experience in SQL programming and in-depth knowledge of the SQL Language including T-SQL
  • Experience in the creation of stored procedures, views, triggers, cursors and functions
  • The ability to read and understand existing SQL scripts, maintain them and enhance them if required.
  • Ability to create, schedule and monitor SQL jobs
  • Knowledge of FTP (File Transfer Protocol) advantageous.(Senior requirement – FTP, SFTP, FTPs) The ability to write optimal SQL codes accurately and timeously.
  • The ability to automate procedures

Technical Competencies required

  • Business Acumen
  • Quality Assurance
  • Attention to detail
  • Planning and prioritizing skills
  • Problem solving and analytical skills

Key Performance Areas
Research and design

  • Researching system implications and solutions
  • researching latest technologies aand methodologies
  • code profiling
  • Providing input to the Business Analyst egarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements – Senio Requirement

Developing Code

  • Develop SQL Scripts
  • Stored Procedures
  • Functions
  • ETL(Extract, Transform & Load) processes
  • Code automation

Testing

  • Test SQl Scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load) processes to business requirement
  • Monitoring and confirming of procedures and processes after implementation to ensure correctness
  • Efficient testing, minimum errors and bug free

Implementation

  • Deploy and intergrate SQL scripts, stored procedures, functions and ETL( Extract, Transform & Load)

  • Manage the physical implementation to conform with physical models and source data to target mapping

Documentation

  • Complete change controls
  • Documentation of SQL processes

Desired Skills:

  • Results Driven
  • resilliant
  • team player
  • Multi-tasking
  • Mentoring
  • Attention to detail
  • Planning
  • problem solving skills.
  • Analytical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *