Software Support Technician at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A customer-centric & solutions-driven Software Support Technician is sought by an innovative Software Specialist catering a suite of products to the Courier sector. You will be expected to support the customer base with any application based technical difficulties as well as network and infrastructural troubleshooting relating to software requirements. You will also be required to rationally isolate customer needs and be able to translate these into potential feature requests for our Development team. You must have Matric/Grade 12, IT related Certifications, experience in a similar role including 1st Line Support, Customer Service, Call Centre experience, basic Linux OS commands, SQL/relational databases, knowledge of Terminal Services/RDP environments and experience with a ticket documenting / tracking system. You must have a valid Driver’s License and preferably own reliable transport as rotational shift work will be expected.

DUTIES:

Assist customers with technical software related queries / problems in first line support environment.

Manage customer databases, check for disk space issues, data corruptions etc.

Monitor the transfer of customer data between their branches (data replication).

Troubleshooting customer network and infrastructure related issues.

Manage, prioritise and document all assigned issues and customer interactions in a ticket documenting / tracking system (JIRA).

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12 Certificate.

A tertiary education, especially in the IT field, will be beneficial.

Any additional IT related certifications.

Customer relations, 1st Line Support and Call Centre experience.

Experience with a ticket documenting / tracking system.

Good telephonic and email communication skills.

Basic Linux OS commands.

Basic understanding of SQL / relational databases.

Knowledge of Terminal Services / RDP environments.

Driver’s License or reliable transport is preferable as you will be required to perform rotational shift work.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication, time management and interpersonal relationship skills.

