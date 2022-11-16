Solutions Architect at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The ideal candicate will have a strategic thinking ability and able to build and maintain internal relationships including with Business partners
Our client a leading Financial services company is currently looking to employ a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
Consulting background with strategic thinking ability
Able to build and maintain relationships internally as well as with business partners
Environment applications are package based so integration experience is essential
Development experience beneficial – may have to “get hands dirty”
Financial services experience essential