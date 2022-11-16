Solutions Architect (Mining/Engineering/Manufacturing) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT

Nov 16, 2022

  • 12 month contract (possibility of extension)
  • Only South African citizens may apply
  • Full-time on site in Centurion
  • Rate per hour neg.
  • This is an ideal opportunity for Architects that would like to remain technically hands-on with the day-to-day software development practices.
  • Must have strong application (software development) related architecture experience.
  • Must have broad experience and knowledge across ICT and Cloud strategies in order to provide solutions across the enterprise domains of Business, Application, Security, Technology, Infrastructure, Information and Data.
  • Previous work experience in the mining, engineering or manufacturing industry sectors required.
  • We are hiring a Solution Architect. This is an ideal opportunity for Architects that would like to remain technically hands-on with the day-to-day software development practices. The successful candidate needs proven Architecture experience.
  • Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create Solution Architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects.
  • Lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle.
  • Ensure alignment of Solution Architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).
  • Ensure that technical designs for systems & applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practices.
  • Design IT Solutions that meets business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces.

Minimum Requirements

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications.
  • A formal architecture certification (TOGAF) required.
  • ITIL & COBIT preferred.
  • 10 years’ plus experience required as a Solutions Architect.
  • Must have strong Cloud strategies & technology experience to lead projects (from a design and technical leadership perspective) through the Systems Development Life Cycle.
  • Cloud Technology experience preferred (AWS/Azure).

